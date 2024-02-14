Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao all Praise for YS Jagan

The Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister, Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, praised Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's government for providing schemes at the doorstep of women in order to increase their self-esteem. The minister made these remarks during the fourth tranche check distribution program of the YSR Asara scheme in Mandapaka village. He distributed a check of Rs.13 Crore 40 Lakh for the 4th installment of YSR Asara to Dwakra women.

Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao criticized the previous government led by Chandrababu Naidu for not fulfilling their promise to waive the loans taken by Dwakra women and loans taken on gold ornaments. In contrast, CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy's government has waived off Rs.24,483 crore worth of Dwakra women's loans in four installments. The government has also deposited funds into women's bank accounts through various schemes to promote their financial self-reliance.

Moreover, the minister highlighted the progressive measures taken by the government in the education sector, stating that the state government has spent Rs.70,000 crores on education reforms, helping the state achieve the top rank in the country. He emphasized that the welfare schemes implemented by the current government have significantly reduced poverty levels and vitamin deficiency in the state.

Guduri Uma Bala, the Narasapuram Parliament candidate, commended Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for implementing numerous schemes aimed at benefiting the poor and weaker sections of society. Bala stated that the Chief Minister has prioritized social justice by selecting candidates from these sections for the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats.

The program was attended by various officials, including AMC Chairman Natta Krishnaveni, Former AMC Chairman Chitturi Venkata Subbarao, and local leaders and activists from the YSRCP party.