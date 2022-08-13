Kasturba Gandhi Ashram forgotten during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Rajamahendravaram: The 98-year-old Satyagraha Ashram, which had empowered hundreds of single women for decades and where 200 women used to live in the ashram, is now in a pitiable condition due to acute shortage of funds.

While the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this ashram located in Seethanagaram, a small village in East Godavari district which was visited by Mahatma Gandhi twice (1929 and 1933) during the freedom struggle was on the verge of closure as no donors are coming forward to fund the activities of the Ashram. Gandhi was accompanied by his wife Kasturba Gandhi when he visited the Ashram for the second time in 1933. Both of them stayed there for two-and-a- half days.

This Ashram had provided skill development for several women by training them in knitting, sewing and other activities which provided them a source of income.

The eminent freedom fighter Dr Brahmajosyula Subrahmanyam founded the Gautami Satyagraha Ashram on November 9,1924. After the death of Kasturba the name of this ashram was changed to Kasturba Gandhi Ashram. For a long time, the Ashram used to get funds from Central as well as the State Government as part of the women and child welfare programme. Even Anganwadi training was imparted here.

During Janmabhoomi programmes in Andhra Pradesh, two buildings were constructed in this ashram with local contributions. Around 2015, Anganwadi training was stopped. Bongu Raja Rao, a propagandist of Gandhi's ideals, said since 11 acres of agricultural land is under the control of this centre and there are also two good buildings, the central and state governments should restore conducting training activities.

When contacted, local MP M Bharat Ram told The Hans India that if the administrators of the ashram approach the government, he would extend whatever help was possible.