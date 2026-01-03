AP emerged as India’s top investment destination: BoB

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has vaulted to the top of India’s investment league table, accounting for a striking 25.3 per cent of all proposed investments in India in the first nine months of financial year 2025-26, according to a recent Bank of Baroda report.

The performance places the state well ahead of Odisha (13.1 per cent) and Maharashtra (12.8 per cent), underscoring a decisive shift in India’s industrial momentum towards the eastern and southern corridors.

The report notes that total investment announcements across the country touched Rs 26.6 lakh crore during the period, an 11.5 per cent increase year-on-year. More than half of this capital - 51.2 per cent - is concentrated in just three states: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra, with Andhra Pradesh emerging as the clear frontrunner.

Reacting to the findings, IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh said the numbers reflected the state’s transformation from a catch-up economy to a pacesetter. “Andhra Pradesh isn’t catching up, it’s pulling ahead."

"This is the result of consistent reforms, faster decision-making and an unambiguous commitment to investors,” he said in a post on social media platform X, adding that the government’s focus has been on policy predictability, scale and execution.

Civil supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar also welcomed the development, calling it “a perfect start to the New Year”, and congratulated Lokesh and industries minister T G Bharath for driving the investment push. Government officials attribute the surge to investor-friendly governance, swift approvals and sector-specific policies, backed by aggressive infrastructure development across ports, industrial corridors, logistics, energy and digital networks. Andhra Pradesh has also stepped up engagement with global and domestic investors, translating policy intent into large-scale commitments across manufacturing, renewable energy, electronics, data centres, mobility and core infrastructure. Industry observers say the state’s growing share of national investments reflects a broader realignment of India’s growth geography, with Andhra Pradesh increasingly seen as a destination offering scale, connectivity and long-term policy certainty.Reiterating the government’s priorities, Lokesh said the focus would now be on converting announcements into factories, jobs and tangible economic outcomes, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a key driver of India’s next phase of industrial growth.