Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust distributes clothes to women

Tirupati: KasturbaGandhi Kendra Trust (R) celebrated 79th Independence Day with grandeur at Gandhi Road, Tirupati on Friday, under the chairmanship of Dr PC Rayulu. The event began with garlanding Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait and unfurling the national flag.

Dr Rayulu highlighted India’s progress since independence and reiterated the Trust’s commitment to serving poor, recalling its extensive relief work during Covid pandemic. BJP Tirupati district president Samanchi Srinivasulu lauded India’s growth as the world’s third-largest economy and praised the Trust’s service activities.

Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna and other dignitaries commended the Trust’s efforts. Later, food, clothes, and umbrellas were distributed to underprivileged women.