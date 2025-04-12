Kasturba Gandhi’s birth anniversary observed

Tirupati: Kasturba Gandhi Trust has observed 156th birth anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi in Tirupati on Friday. Led by its Chairman Dr PC Rayulu, Tirupati Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, TTD State organising secretary M Devanarayana Reddy, BJP district president Samanchi Srinivasulu and others participated.

Speakers highlighted Kasturba Gandhi’s pivotal role in freedom struggle and her lifelong commitment to women’s rights and social welfare. As part of the celebrations, over 1,000 sarees were distributed to underprivileged women. Later, a pledge was taken to continue her legacy of service, equality, and compassion.