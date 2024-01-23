Katasani Rambhupal Reddy distributed house Site pattas in Nannur

Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyal District President Sri. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, have distributed house Site pattas to the deserving poor in Nannur Village, Orvakal Mandal, Panyam Constituency, Kurnool District. This initiative is a part of the House for the Poor Scheme. In addition to this, Mr. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy also unveiled the statue of our late leader, Mahaneta Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy, in Jagananna Colony area.

Delete Edit



The statue was donated by the ex-Sarpanch of Nannuru, and it was installed in Jagananna Colony area. In attendance were Orvakal Mandal MPP Tippanna, Nannur Sarpanch Brahmaiah, ex-Sarpanch of Nannur, YSR Congress Party Orvakal Mandal President Sri Reddy Chennareddy, Orvakal Mandal JCS Convenor Lotar Bhasha, MPDO, MMARO, and others.

