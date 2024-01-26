Live
- Tension deepens between Nitish, Tejashwi amid new govt rumours
- Enhancement in allocation of PM-Kisan, MGNREGS a possibility to provide relief to rural economy
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ new song shows a glimpse into ruthless nature of protagonist
- ‘C 202’ showcases their stellar cast in first look poster
- Protein from mosquitoes could help control dengue virus infection
- Bengal Guv promises to intervene after police deny permission to Rahul’s Nyay Yatra event
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ team treats with a stunning poster
- Students carry 75-meter-long India flag
- Sitharaman, team giving finishing touches as Interim Budget enters last lap
- KLH Hyderabad Celebrates Republic Day
Just In
Katasani Rambhupal Reddy participates in Republic Day Celebrations in Nandyal
Highlights
To celebrate the Republic Day today, Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyal District President Katasani Rambhupal Reddy
To celebrate the Republic Day today, Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyal District President Katasani Rambhupal Reddy participated in flag unveiling programs at various places in Panyam Constituency and Kurnool City.
After that, he hoisted the flag at a program organized at Kurnool District YSR Congress Party Office.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS