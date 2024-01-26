  • Menu
Katasani Rambhupal Reddy participates in Republic Day Celebrations in Nandyal

To celebrate the Republic Day today, Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyal District President Katasani Rambhupal Reddy participated in flag unveiling programs at various places in Panyam Constituency and Kurnool City.

After that, he hoisted the flag at a program organized at Kurnool District YSR Congress Party Office.

