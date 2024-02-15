Live
Katasani Rambhupal Reddy praises YS Jagan
MLA Sri.Katasani Rambhupal Reddy praised the welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and highlighted the importance of the YSR Asara program in providing financial assistance to women's self-help groups. He also expressed his gratitude towards the Chief Minister for prioritizing the development of rural areas and ensuring the welfare of all sections of society.
The MLA also emphasized the significance of the Bhumi Puja programs and stated that these development works will enhance the infrastructure and living standards of the local community. He appreciated the efforts of the YSR Congress Party leaders and activists in contributing to the overall progress of Nandyala District.
The event concluded with the participants expressing their support and loyalty towards the Chief Minister and the YSR Congress Party.