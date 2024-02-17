Live
- HCL Tech’s new hiring
- IITK partners with GUVI
- TDP welcomes HC judgement on ‘Rajadhani Files’
- LIC brings new plan for children, youth
- Nifty, Sensex up 4th day in a row
- 62% global cos to rely on 3rd-parties for GenAI
- India’s IPR stance promotes affordable medicines: GTRI
- IT industry revenue to grow 3.8% to reach $254 billion this fiscal
- ISRO to launch GSLV F-14 satellite today from SHAR in Tirupati
- RBI asks Patym customers to shift to other banks
Just In
Kavali in-charge of TDP Kavya honoured
Highlights
Kavali Telugu Desam Party's 20th Ward President Chennamsetti Penchalayya was honored with garlands, by the admirers, party leaders, and activists of the Telugu Desam Party.
Kavali Telugu Desam Party's 20th Ward President Chennamsetti Penchalayya was honored with garlands, by the admirers, party leaders, and activists of the Telugu Desam Party.
The event took place at the Kavali Telugu Desam Party office on Friday. Kavya Krishnareddy, the in-charge of Kavali Telugu Desam Party, was honored with garlands, bouquets, and shawls. The organizers informed that Kavya was being recognized for her contributions to the party as the Head of Naika Vargam. Telugu Desam Party leaders Yerramsetti Gopala, Bhogisetti Hazarat, and Vayugandla Venkateshwarlu also attended the event.
