  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kavali in-charge of TDP Kavya honoured

Kavali in-charge of TDP Kavya honoured
x
Highlights

Kavali Telugu Desam Party's 20th Ward President Chennamsetti Penchalayya was honored with garlands, by the admirers, party leaders, and activists of...

Kavali Telugu Desam Party's 20th Ward President Chennamsetti Penchalayya was honored with garlands, by the admirers, party leaders, and activists of the Telugu Desam Party.

The event took place at the Kavali Telugu Desam Party office on Friday. Kavya Krishnareddy, the in-charge of Kavali Telugu Desam Party, was honored with garlands, bouquets, and shawls. The organizers informed that Kavya was being recognized for her contributions to the party as the Head of Naika Vargam. Telugu Desam Party leaders Yerramsetti Gopala, Bhogisetti Hazarat, and Vayugandla Venkateshwarlu also attended the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X