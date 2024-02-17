Kavali in-charge of TDP Kavya honoured

Kavali Telugu Desam Party's 20th Ward President Chennamsetti Penchalayya was honored with garlands, by the admirers, party leaders, and activists of the Telugu Desam Party.

The event took place at the Kavali Telugu Desam Party office on Friday. Kavya Krishnareddy, the in-charge of Kavali Telugu Desam Party, was honored with garlands, bouquets, and shawls. The organizers informed that Kavya was being recognized for her contributions to the party as the Head of Naika Vargam. Telugu Desam Party leaders Yerramsetti Gopala, Bhogisetti Hazarat, and Vayugandla Venkateshwarlu also attended the event.