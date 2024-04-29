Kavali People Urged to Vote Wisely in Upcoming Elections

The NDA Alliance Assembly Candidate for Kavali constituency, Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy (Kavya Krishna Reddy), has called on the people of Kavali to think wisely and vote in the upcoming elections. Speaking at a meeting held at the Kavali TDP office, Reddy emphasized the importance of making informed decisions when casting their votes.

Reddy, who is contesting against two other candidates, highlighted the criminal cases against his opponents and stressed the need for voters to be cautious and vigilant until the polling is over. He urged residents to be aware of the issues at hand and to consider the track record of the candidates before making their choice.

Also present at the meeting were TDP National General Secretary Beeda Ravichandra, MLC Bhumi Reddy Ramgopal Reddy, and Kavali Constituency Observers Venkata Subbareddy. Ravichandra echoed Reddy's sentiments, calling attention to the current state of affairs in the constituency and urging for a change in leadership.

The meeting aimed to raise awareness about the importance of responsible voting and to mobilize support for the Telugu Desam Party. Leaders and activists from TDP, BJP, and Janasena were in attendance, demonstrating a united front in the push for a better future for Kavali.

As the elections draw near, it is crucial for the residents of Kavali to stay informed and engaged in the political process. By exercising their right to vote wisely, they can shape the direction of their constituency and contribute to positive change in their community.