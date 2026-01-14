KDCC bank launches calendar for 2026

Kurnool: At the Kurnool District Cooperative Central Bank's head office, PIC/Chairman D Vishnuvardhan Reddy unveiled the bank's calendar for the new year 2026.

He also launched a new deposit scheme called "Suraksha" for the people of the district as a gift for "Makar Sankranti," the festival of farmers in Andhra Pradesh. Under this scheme, the bank is offering a high interest rate of 8.55% (effective rate) for senior citizens and 8.00% (effective rate) for those under 60 years of age, for deposits made for a period of 555 days.

This opportunity is available only from Tuesday, to February 12.

He also stated that the deposits collected here will be used to provide various loans to our farmers and the people of the district, contributing to their economic development.

The event was attended by the bank's Chief Executive Officer P Ramanjaneyulu, General Manager K Shivalila, Deputy General Managers K Umamaheswara Reddy, B Sunil Kumar, BV Nagireddy, and other staff members.