KDCCB starts special training for PACS presidents

Vijayawada: A special training programme aimed at strengthening the cooperative sector was launched here on Monday for the presidents of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS). The inaugural event, held at the Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) branch, was led by former Minister and KDCCB Chairman, Nettem Raghuram.

Raghuram emphasised the importance of the training for the economic upliftment of farmers and the transparent functioning of cooperative institutions. “PACS presidents must undergo comprehensive training,” he stated, “to gain expertise in administrative skills, financial management, loan disbursement mechanisms, and the adoption of modern technology.” He also stressed the importance of cultivating a service-oriented approach toward farmers. Highlighting a major achievement, Raghuram noted that the computerisation of all PACS under KDCCB has been successfully completed, thanks to the coalition government’s efforts. “Digital literacy is now a mandatory requirement for all PACS presidents,” he said, explaining that digital tools enhance both transparency and the speed of service delivery to farmers. Raghuram announced that the next training session will be held on Tuesday in Nandigama for PACS presidents from the Nandigama and Jaggayyapet divisions. The training programme saw active participation from nearly 80 PACS presidents representing the Mylavaram, Vijayawada Rural, Penamaluru, Pamarru, and Gannavaram divisions. Participants received practical guidance on technological applications, financial discipline, and effective cooperative governance from subject-matter experts. KDCCB CEO Sam Manohar, GM Rangababu, Chandrasekhar, and other APCOB officials were also present at the event.