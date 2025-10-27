Keep ready essential food stocks, officials told

Guntur: Special chief secretary and regional special officer RP Sisodia directed the district administration to remain fully alert and prepared in view of the intensifying Montha cyclone. He inspected the cyclone control room operations and later reviewed the preparedness with senior officials at the Collectorate here on Sunday.

He instructed authorities to ensure that essential food stocks are maintained and that people residing in unsafe, dilapidated or partially damaged structures are immediately shifted to safer locations. Officials were also asked to identify and clear weak trees, electric poles and precarious walls that may collapse during heavy winds. Power saws and emergency response equipment must be kept ready to remove fallen trees without delay.

He stressed the need to identify breach-prone embankments and take advance mitigation steps. Revenue and police teams were directed to monitor causeways and vulnerable zones round-the-clock. Steps must be taken to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply. In case of electricity breakdown, generators should be deployed to enable pumping operations. Canal desilting should be completed to prevent waterlogging and urban flooding.

He instructed that evacuation vehicles remain in readiness and, if necessary, banks be linked to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel. Food items like milk, biscuits and essentials for children and the elderly should be pre-arranged.

Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya stated that special officers have been appointed for every mandal and rehabilitation centres are fully prepared. Joint collector Ashutosh Srivastava, GMC commissioner P Srinivasulu were also present.