Kendriya Vidyalaya to be set up in Dhone mandal

Dhone (Nandyal): Nandyal district collector Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon, in a press release on Monday, stated that the Central government has given its nod to set up Kendriya Vidyalaya at Dhone.



He said with the relentless efforts of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, the Kendriya Vidyalaya has been sanctioned and with the sanctioning of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Dhone mandal, the Nandyal district would get a special identity with it.

The collector said the Union Finance department has given its nod on September 20. The guidelines have been issued in the name of Hema Jaiswal, Deputy Director General of expenditure department in the Union Finance department, approving the proposals to provide free land and temporary facilities for the start of classes. He said that 8 Kendriya Vidyalayas were given permission to set up in the state. Of the 8, one would be set up at Dhone in Nandyal district and the others at Anakapalle, Valasapalle village in Madanapalle mandal of Chittoor district, Pala Samudram village in Macherla mandal of Guntur district, Nandigam in Krishna district, Narasaraopet in Guntur district and Nuzvid in Eluru district.

Land acquisition has already been completed within the respective villages. The people of state are very happy with the initiative of Andhra Pradesh government which has provided an opportunity for thousands of local students to study higher studies in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) along with the children of Central government employees, added the district collector.