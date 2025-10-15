  • Menu
Kerala DGP visits Durga temple

Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna and EO VK Seena Naik presenting a portrait to Kerala DGP Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday

Kerala State Director General of Police (DGP) Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar, along with his family members visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Tuesday and offered special prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Vijayawada: Kerala State Director General of Police (DGP) Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar, along with his family members visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Tuesday and offered special prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Upon his arrival, Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi, Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, and other officials accorded him a traditional welcome with temple honours. Later, special arrangements were made for the DGP and his family to have darshan of the presiding deity Durga Devi at the sanctum sanctorum.

Subsequently, Vedic scholars performed a Veda Ashirvachanam and blessed the DGP and his family members at the Veda Ashirvachana Mandapam. The temple authorities presented Sesha Vastram, Laddu Prasadam, and a portrait of the Goddess to the visiting dignitary.

Expressing satisfaction, DGP Chandrasekhar appreciated the temple’s progress and conveyed his happiness over the arrangements. He thanked the officials and priests for facilitating the divine darshan.

