Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visits Prashanti Nilayam

Puttaparthi: Honorable Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan, arrived at Shanthi Bhavan in Prashanthi Nilayam on Wednesday evening.

Upon his arrival, Sri Sathyasai district Superintendent of PoliceSV Madhav Reddy, IPS warmly welcomed the Governor and presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

Puttaparthi Deputy Superintendent of Police Vasudevan and Revenue Divisional Officer Bhagyarekha also greeted the Governor. The Governor's visit was part of the ongoing worship ceremonies held at Shanthi Bhavan.