Kesineni Chinni flays Kesineni Nani, criticises decision of joining YSRCP

Kesineni Chinni, the brother of Kesineni Nani, has made strong comments regarding his brother and his political involvement. Chinni expressed disappointment in Nani's lack of faith in him and criticized his decision to join the YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party). Chinni claimed that all the "psychos" have joined the YCP after Nani's involvement. He further stated that if Nani were to contest for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat under the YCP, he would surely lose by a margin of 3 lakh votes. However, Chinni also pointed out that the YCP High Command has not clarified the matter of giving him a ticket.



Kesineni Nani, in response, criticized that his public life has been overdue and stated that his reputation has suffered since joining the YCP. Chinni's comment highlights that Devine has become a prominent follower of Avinash, indicating an intra-party dynamic. Chinni added that the YCP High Command will handle the issue of Devine's entry into the political ring.



Furthermore, Chinni mentioned that the allocation of tickets will be discussed by Telugu Desam Party's chief Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. Chinni revealed his readiness to compete against Nani wherever he is asked to do so.