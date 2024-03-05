Kesineni Chinni Promises Support for Poor and Weaker Sections in Vijayawada Parliament Constituency

Kesineni Nani said that for the past four and a half years, the poor and weaker sections of the state have been facing severe difficulties to survive. Desam Leader Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) has acknowledged this and has expressed that providing self-employment opportunities to this section of society can help them support their families financially.

Former MLC Buddha Venkanna, along with TDP official Nagul Meera, took part in a program in West Constituency 52 on Monday. The event involved the free distribution of iron boxes and topu carts to Rajaka women, facilitated by Keshineni Foundation Shivnath 52 Division Corporator Umma and D. Venkateshwar (Chanti). These items were given to help the recipients start their own businesses.

During the program, Keshineni Shivnath assured the community that he will stand by them through any difficulties they face. Buddha Venkannagaru expressed confidence in Shivnath's victory in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the current MP's lack of support for the constituency. Nagul Meera commended Shivnath's commitment to serving the people and expressed solidarity with him.

Shivnath, who has been actively involved in serving the Vijayawada Parliament Constituency for the past two years, has pledged to further dedicate himself to public service if elected as MP. The event was attended by TDP and Janasena leaders and workers from the 52nd division, showing support for Shivnath's campaign.