Kesineni Chinni starts postcard movement in demand for Bharat Ratna to NTR

In a recent event held at NTR Bhavan, the office of Telugu Desam Party leaders, Keshineni Sivanath (Chinni) led a signature collection and postcard movement to demand the Bharat Ratna for Nandamuri Tarakara Rao. Alongside MLA Gadde Rammohan, Keshineni Shivnath paid tribute to NTR's statue before addressing the gathering.

During his speech, Shivnath highlighted NTR's widespread popularity and contributions to the country, emphasizing the need for recognition of his services with the Bharat Ratna title. Attendees of the event, including local leaders and residents, joined in signing letters to be sent to the President's office in support of this demand.

The event was also attended by East Constituency 4th Ward Division Corporator Jasti Sambasiva Rao, former Mayor Koneru Sridhar, SC Cell NTR district president Songa Sanjay Verma, and other prominent leaders from the TDP and Jana Sena parties. The call for recognizing NTR's legacy with the Bharat Ratna award continues to gather support from the community.

