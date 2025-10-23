Kesineni Foundation signs MoU with NIRD

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP and Kesineni Foundation Chairman, Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, announced that efforts would be made to develop backward areas in partnership with the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD) and the NTR district administration.

The announcement was made during a meeting held on Wednesday at the Pingali Venkaiah Meeting Hall at the Collectorate here, chaired by district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, to discuss the implementation of the NIRD–Kesineni Foundation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Speaking at the event, MP Sivanath highlighted the importance of employment generation in achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat and Swarnandhra 2047. He stated that skill development training would be provided to self-help groups (SHGs) in collaboration with NIRD.

He said that essential machinery would be supplied for initiatives such as seed banks, tribal clothing, jewellery design, product expansion, and vermicompost preparation. Sivanath requested the district administration’s support in setting up common facility centres at A Kondur and Jakkampudi, which have a significant SC/ST population.

NIRD Director General Dr G Narendra Kumar spoke about the Government of India’s new Rural Prosperity & Rural Resilience programme. He said that SHGs would receive training in collaboration with the Kesineni Foundation to realise the “One Family-One Entrepreneur” initiative. He added that micro-enterprises would be promoted through SHG clusters, with orders from major companies directed to them to enhance their economic growth.

Collector Lakshmisha stated that steps are being taken to establish common facility centres in A Kondur and Jakkampudi, and that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be prepared for A.Kondur’s development. He noted that out of 40 indices for aspirational blocks, 25 have already reached saturation, and A Kondur would be developed following the model of these aspirational blocks.

NIRD Senior Consultant Dr Mohammed Khan, DRO Lakshmi Narasimham, and district-level officers from various departments also attended the programme.