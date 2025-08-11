Kesineni Janaki offers Bonalu

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni)’s wife Kesineni Janaki Lakshmi offered prayers to Sri Sri Sri Mutyalamma Thalli, seeking the blessings of the goddess for the continued prosperity and well-being of the people of Vijayawada. Janaki Lakshmi on Sunday participated in the 37th annual Bonalu celebrations held at Chuttugunta in the Vijayawada Central constituency and made traditional offerings (Bonalu) to the deity. The 26th Division Corporator Vallabhaneni Rajeshwari and members of the temple committee welcomed the Janaki Lakshmi at the temple.

She offered Bonalu to Goddess Mutyalamma and performed special pujas as part of the festivities. Speaking on the occasion, Janaki Lakshmi expressed her happiness at being part of the Bonalu celebrations. She prayed for the continued development of Vijayawada city and for the people of Andhra Pradesh to live in happiness, good health, and prosperity. The event was also attended by the TDP local leaders and functionaries.