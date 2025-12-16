Shivani sets SGFI national record in U-14 backstroke

New Delhi: Telangana swimmer Shivani Karra created history by setting a new SGFI National record in the U-14 Girls 200m Backstroke at the 69th SGFi National Swimming Championship for Girls, held at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Swimming Stadium here on Monday. from December 12 to 17, 2025. Representing Telangana, Shivani clocked an impressive 2:29.30 to clinch the gold medal, erasing a six-year-old record of 2:29.75 set by Ridhima Veerendra Kumar of Karnataka in 2019. With this performance, Shivani became the fastest U-14 200m backstroke swimmer in the history of the National School Games.

Shreya Binil (CISCE) finished second (02:32.60) while Patel Dhyani (Gujrat) with a timing of 02:33.33 settled for third place in U-14 Girls, 200m Backstroke

Shivani also added a silver medal to her medal tally in the 50m Backstroke, finishing with a time of 31.98 seconds. Shreya Binil of CISCE won gold in the event with 31.67 seconds, while Telangana’s Siva Kumari Nandigam secured bronze with 33.56 seconds.

An athlete of the Gachibowli Stadium, Sports Authority of Telangana, Shivani is coached by Ayush Yadav. The championship which began on December 12 will conclude on December 17.