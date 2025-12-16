IM Dhruva Thota honoured at Pallavi Int’l School Annual Day

Hyderabad: International Master in Chess Dhruva Thota was felicitated with the Sports Achiever Award by MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy during the annual day celebrations of Pallavi International School, Gandipet, held on Monday.

The award was presented in recognition of Dhruva Thota’s outstanding achievements in chess at national and international levels, which have brought pride to the institution and inspired the student community. The event was attended by the school management, faculty members, parents, and students.

On the occasion, Yashasvi Malka, CEO & Director, Pallavi Group of Institutions, assured that all necessary support would be extended to Dhruva Thota in achieving his goal of attaining the prestigious Grandmaster title. He reiterated the Pallavi Group’s commitment to nurturing sporting excellence and encouraging talented students to reach the highest levels in their chosen fields.

Addressing the gathering, MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy congratulated Dhruva Thota on his remarkable achievements and emphasised the importance of pursuing excellence in sports alongside academics.

The programme concluded on an inspiring note, motivating students to strive for excellence through dedication, discipline, and perseverance.