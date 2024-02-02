Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy initiates construction of four line road in Dharmavaram town

MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy emphasized the state government's commitment to road development. During a recent event, he initiated the construction of a four-line road in Dharmaram town, which cost four crores. The MLA criticized the previous government for constructing a poor quality road due to corruption and misuse of public funds.

He expressed displeasure with the former MLA's practice of announcing plans to construct roads with their own funds after tenders were completed. MLA Kethireddy, who was the chief guest at the program held at Kala Jyoti Circle, unveiled the plaque and commenced the road works. He mentioned that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy had approved four crores of funds for the road works on December 5.

The MLA stated that a 6.62 km long road would be built within the city limits. He complained about the deteriorated condition of the road laid by former MLA Surya in Dharmaram, which developed potholes within ten months due to the use of substandard materials. He reminded everyone that the people had voted out the previous MLA in the last election due to their discontent with the corruption and unlawful activities of the Suri regime. The Municipal Chairman Kacherla Lakshmi, Vice Chairman Vemula Jayaramireddy, Commissioner Ramkumar, RNBE Sanjeevayya, ward councillors, ward in-charges, and co-op members of the town participated in the program.