Key Leaders from Janasena and TDP Join YSR Congress Party in West Godavari District

In a significant political development, key leaders from the Janasena and Telugu Desam parties in Rajolu and P. Gannavaram constituencies have joined the YSR Congress party at a night stay point in Thetali. The Chief Minister personally invited the leaders who decided to switch their allegiance to the YSRCP.

Among the prominent leaders who joined the YSR Congress party are former MLA Bontu Rajeswara Rao and former PAC chairman Mekala Weeravenkata Satyanarayana (Esubabu) from Rajolu Janasena. Other members who joined include T. Trimurtuli, M. Narasimhaswamy, Dommeti Satyanarayana, Manda Satyanarayana, Ex-Sarpanch Kesanapalli D Suryanarayana, and Janasena sarpanch Kakara Srinu and Chinta Sathyaprasad.

The strong show of support for the YSR Congress party under the leadership of former MLA Bontu Rajeswara Rao is expected to have a significant impact on the political landscape in the West Godavari district. The move signals a shift in alliances and a potential realignment of political forces in the region.