Key role of agrivoltaics in rural economy stressed

Vijayawada: In a step towards fostering sustainable energy solutions, the Andhra Pradesh State Consultation Workshop on Agrivoltaics was conducted here on Wednesday. The event was organised by the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI) with New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) and the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation as knowledge partners.

The workshop is aimed at initiating a forward-looking, solution-oriented dialogue on the potential integration of agrivoltaics under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Vice-chairman and managing director of NREDCAP M Kamalakar Babu highlighted the state’s proactive stance on renewable energy. “AP has been a front-runner in the adoption of solar energy, and agrivoltaics can further strengthen our rural economy and energy resilience.” Subrahmanyam Pulipaka, CEO of NSEFI said, “Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainable agricultural practices provides a unique opportunity to integrate agrivoltaics in a manner that benefits both sectors agriculture and energy.”

The consultation workshop focused on evaluating the feasibility of agrivoltaics in AP, drawing from national experiences and tailoring solutions for the state’s specific agro-climatic conditions. The discussions were moderated by NSEFI, featuring representatives from various sectors, including agriculture, renewable energy developers, and financial & Agricultural University institutions. The discussions aimed to identify key enablers for financing and scaling agrivoltaics, focusing on tariff stability, regulatory clarity, and effective policy convergence.