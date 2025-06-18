Khalifatulla Basha appointed AIPTWF state chairman

Ongole: National president of All India Port Trust Workers Federation Arnab Chatterjee announced that they appointed Shaik Khalifatulla Basha, former AP BJP Minority Morcha leader, and Bharatiya Janata Mazdoor Cell AP president, as the president of the All India Port Trust Workers Federation Andhra Pradesh unit.

Confirming the appointment of Basha in a letter, the national AIPTWF president requested the chairman of the Visakhapatnam port authority for allocation of office space for their AP unit, and handed over the appointment order to Khalifatulla Basha at a programme at New Delhi. He assured that Basha will greatly enhance coordination between port workers and authorities, and ensure timely redressal of grievances and implementation of welfare initiatives.

Responding to his appointment, Khalifatulla Basha said that it marks a significant step towards empowering port trust workers and strengthening the workers’ movement in Andhra Pradesh.