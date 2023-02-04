Kidnap case booked against Nellore Rural MLA

Nellore: After a brief lull, police responded to the phone tapping allegations of Nellore Rural MLA Sridhar Reddy, his comments against the top leaders of the ruling party they booked a case against the MLA Kotamreddy and two others on the charges of kidnapping a ruling party corporator and aide of Sridhar Reddy forcing him to quit the ruling party.

Vedayapalem police booked a case with crime number 30/2023 under sections 448, 363 read with 34 of IPC on Friday for house trespass, and kidnap with a criminal intention. According to the complaint, Moole Vijayabhaskar Reddy, 22nd division corporator was an aide of Sridhar Reddy who denied resigning to the ruling party along with him.

Driver Ankaiah of Sridhar Reddy, instigated by MLA Sridhar Reddy and Murali Krishna Yadav kidnapped the corporator Viajayabhakar Reddy from Padarupalli area on Friday between 2.30 pm and 3 pm and produced him before the MLA. But he managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the Vedyapalem police.

It may be recalled that Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy from YSR Congress levelled allegations against the intelligence wing of the police for tapping his phone and announced exiting the party. On Friday, he levelled serious allegations against government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and others for tapping his phone.