Kidnapping of two YSRCP activists creates tension in Banaganapalle

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district): Tension prevailed in Banaganapalle on Tuesday after two YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activists were allegedly kidnapped, sparking protests from party cadre. Former MLA Katasani Ramireddy, along with YSRCP supporters, rushed to the Banaganapalle police station demanding immediate action.

According to Katasani Ramireddy, Vadde Subbarayudu of Yanakandla village was kidnapped around 7 a.m. while he was travelling in his vehicle. He alleged that the incident was carried out by followers of Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy. Ramireddy further claimed that Banaganapalle constituency YSRCP social media convener Chandramouli was also abducted and brutally assaulted, sustaining bleeding injuries. He was later shifted from Banaganapalle Government Hospital to Kurnool for better treatment.

Speaking to the media, the former MLA strongly criticized the local police for negligence, warning that Banaganapalle, a region with a history of faction violence, could once again slip into turmoil if law and order are not strictly enforced. He alleged that despite repeated complaints, police have failed to act firmly, thereby encouraging such incidents.

“Banaganapalle has a notorious faction history, and we ourselves have witnessed it for 30 years. If the current situation continues unchecked, two or three more lives will be lost,” Ramireddy cautioned, recalling his conversation with Banaganapalle SI Duggireddy. He demanded that police act immediately to curb violence and restore peace in the constituency.







