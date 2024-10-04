KIMS Ongole replaces heart valve without surgery

Ongole: The expert surgeons’ team at the KIMS Ongole performed a major valve replacement, without doing any surgery, informed the management of the hospital in a press meet in Ongole on Thursday.

The chief operating officer of KIMS Hospitals in Ongole, K Ankireddy explained that the hospital is provided with the latest equipment for treating all diseases, and issues in every part of the body. He said that their expert team of cardiologists replaced the aortic valves, without opening the heart of the patient. He said that the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implementation (TAVI) procedure was already done earlier, but replacing the valves was done for the first time, and at a very low cost compared to the metro cities. He said that Dr Kapil Karthikeya Reddy, consultant cardiologist at KIMS Ongole, is one of the young and very few surgeons doing the TAVI procedure, and his team replaced the valves successfully, without any complication to the patient.

Dr Kapil Karthikeya Reddy explained that the calcium deposits in the valves of the heart, and obstructs blood circulation. He said that the patient requires open heart surgery or TAVI procedure, in such situations. Dr Kapil explained that about 10 days ago, they received a 76-year-old patient, who already underwent bypass surgery, with a valve-closed condition. He said that performing an open-heart surgery on the patient has a meager success rate. After discussing with the family members, he said they opted for the TAVI procedure and pulled the risky feat through. He announced that the patient was sent home on the second day, after checking his vitals.

The medical director Dr K Srihari Reddy announced that the KIMS Ongole is having treatment options for every disease and condition, and the treatment cost is very low compared to the corporate hospitals in the metros. He announced that their management appreciated Dr Kapil Karthikeya Reddy and his team for the success of the risky procedure.