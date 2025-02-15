KIMS performs laparoscopic surgery on patient with HSK

Kurnool: In a rare case, Urology team at KIMS Hospital, Kurnool, led by senior consultant Urologist Dr Y Manoj Kumar, successfully performed a complex laparoscopic surgery on a 50-year-old woman with a horseshoe kidney (HSK) condition.

Dr Manoj Kumar explained that patient Lakshmidevi from Kurnool was born with a horseshoe kidney but experienced no issues until recently. After she developed severe abdominal pain, intermittent fever, and a burning sensation during urination, diagnostic tests revealed that her right kidney was severely swollen, softened, and non-functional due to the fusion with the left kidney, making surgery highly challenging.

Dr Manoj Kumar opted for laparoscopic approach to minimise trauma and promote faster recovery, by considering the patient’s age and overall condition. “We successfully removed the non-functional kidney in a procedure lasting over two and a half hours,” he informed.

Patient Lakshmidevi was discharged just four days after surgery with normal urinary function and no complications.