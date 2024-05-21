KIMS performs rare kidney surgery on 3-year-old girl

Kurnool: A rare surgical procedure was successfully performed on a 3-year-old girl at KIMS Hospital, Kurnool, who was suffering with a unique and critical health issue.

Dr. Y. Manoj Kumar, head of department and senior consultant Urologist at KIMS Hospital, explained the situation and the intricate surgery that was performed. “This 3-year-old child presented with a very rare problem where her left kidney was split into two distinct parts. Due to upper pole urinary pipe blockage, it got swollen and severely infected leading to pain and recurrent fevers. After initial consultations at local hospitals, the child’s parents brought her to KIMS Hospital for advanced care.

Upon conducting a thorough kidney scan, Dr Manoj Kumar and his team identified a severe infection and poor functionality of upper kidney segment, which is 0% function and decided that surgery was necessary.

The procedure was completed and the infected upper part of the kidney was removed without any complications. The lower part of the kidney, now functioning properly, has allowed the child to recover swiftly. The young patient is now free from her symptoms and is doing well.