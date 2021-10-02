Kinetic Green Energy keen on setting up electric vehicle unit in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solution Ltd Founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani along with co-founder Rithesh Mantri has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Friday.

Kinetic Green Energy has come forward to set up electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and advanced technology battery manufacturing plant and battery swapping stations at an estimated cost of Rs 1,750 crore. It has expressed interest to set up branded premium electric vehicles manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam. The company will set up skill development and research centre.

Kinetic Green Energy has already established an electric vehicles manufacturing unit with production capacity of 6,000 vehicles in Ahmed Nagar near Pune. The company delegation has discussed their plans with the Chief Minister. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Industries director J Subramaniam and CMO officials were present at the meeting.