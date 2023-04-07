Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP in presence of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

Former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh and senior Congress leader Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy has joined BJP on Friday in the presence of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and party chiefs Arun Singh and Laxman at the BJP central office in Delhi. Prahlad Joshi said that Kiran Kumar Reddy is starting a new innings by joining BJP and will strengthen the party in Andhra Pradesh.



It is known that he has officially resigned from Congress a few days ago. It seems that he came forward to join the party.



Kiran Kumar Reddy worked as an MLA four times in the joint AP and served as the Chief Whip of the Congress government and as the Speaker of the Assembly.

He took charge as the 16th Chief Minister of the united Andhra Pradesh during the Telangana movement (from 2010 to 2014).