Chevella sees 53.15% polling this time

RANGAREDDY: Without much brouhaha, the polling on Monday for the Lok Sabha elections went completely peaceful in the Chevella segment. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the seven constituencies of the segment. Beginning with a slow pace of 10.28 per cent polling by 9 am, the turn-out reached 53.15 per cent by 5 pm as against 53.20 per cent recorded in the 2019 elections. This shows a 0.05 per cent fall in a total turn-out this time.

With a literacy rate of 66.8 per cent, this Lok Sabha segment consists of seven Assembly constituencies--Maheshwaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, Pargi, Vikarabad and Tandur--having a total of 29,28,186 voters.Chevella constituency tops the list with 70.84 percent polling by 6 pm on Monday followed by Tandur (66.34%), Pargi (65.98%), Vikarabad 64.44%, Rajendranagar (53.13%), Maheshwaram (51.70%) and Serilingampally (43.11%).

Surprisingly, Serilingampally, with highest 7.54 lakh voters and considered one of the fastest developing areas among the seven constituencies showed a poor performance with a mere 43.11 per cent polling throughout the day. Since the morning voters were seen flocking to their booths to vote that kept the polling staff busy all day.While Serilingampally, Pargi, Tandur, Chevella and Vikarabad saw a mixed voter response to various parties, the polling enthusiasm in Rajendranagar and Maheshwaram--having a significant presence of minorities—were said to have found blowing one side in favour of the Congress.

The whole polling process in the Chevella LS segment was monitored through a Command and Control Centre established at NAARM, Rajendranagar.