LS polls: Voter turnout in Telangana stood at just over 61%

Hyderabad: The voter turnout this time crossed 61%, as per the preliminary estimates released by the Election Commission.

By the time the report was sent with 61.39 %, it was slightly higher than the estimates on the poll day issued in 2019, which were 60.57 %. However, unlike the previous polls it is believed that the voting percentage may go up given the extension of time by 6 pm and favourable climatic conditions, in addition to increased awareness amongst voters. By the time the complete data is released by the authorities on May 14, there could be a slight increase of percentage across Telangana.

Amongst the 17 constituencies Hyderabad struggled to get an increase of voter turnout and was 39.17 %, while Malkajgiri and Secunderabad were amongst the lowest with 46.27 and 42.48 %. Bhongir constituency with 72.34 % stood top amongst all, followed by Zahirabad and Medak with 71.91 and 71.33 % voting.

During the previous polls Hyderabad was less 45% in the previous polls (39.49 % were preliminary estimates). Urban apathy was visible even this time, as Chevella constituency also reduced to 53.15 % as per estimates on Monday.

Earlier, the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has informed that the final poll data will only come on May 14. Considering the earlier Lok Sabha polls, there would be around 2 to 4% of jump compared to the preliminary estimates.

For instance, when preliminary estimates came in 2019, Khammam recorded 67.96. However the final data showed that it was 75.28%. Secunderabad and Hyderabad which were considered below 40% witnessed a jump in final data. These constituencies saw 46.26% and 44.75% respectively, the next day.

The major surprise came from Nizamabad, whose initial estimates were 54.20%, but actually witnessed 68.33%. Chevella was an isolated case and came down from the initial 53.80% to 53.22%, according to the State Election commission in 2019. By the time the Election Commission comes up with final data it is estimated that it may cross the previous 62.69%, owing to various factors.