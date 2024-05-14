Huge Rush in Hyderabad Metro Trains as Voters Return after polling

The Hyderabad metro trains were packed with passengers on Tuesday as people who had gone to their hometowns to cast their votes in the general elections were returning to the city.

The rush was particularly high on the route from LB Nagar towards Miyapur, with the trains starting to get crowded as early as 5.30 am, half an hour before the usual 6 am start time.

Due to the congestion, there is a possibility of Metro rail running more trips to accommodate the increased number of passengers. The authorities are working to ensure that all commuters are able to travel comfortably and safely during this busy time.