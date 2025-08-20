Kiritara Resorts to come up near Yerpedu with modern amenities

Tirupati: Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has assured complete support for the establishment of Kiritara Resorts, a major tourism project coming up near Yerpedu in Tirupati district.

The Collector held a meeting at the Collectorate on Tuesday with Kiritara Resorts CEO and Managing Director V Satyanarayana, architect G Gangaraju, and Regional Tourism Director Dr R Ramana Prasad.

During the discussions, officials briefed him about the project, which is being developed with an investment of Rs 80 crore. The resort, to be located adjacent to the Yerpedu–Venkatagiri Highway and in close proximity to IIT Tirupati and IISER Tirupati, is expected to create direct employment for nearly 500 people. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Venkateswar said that setting up an eco-friendly resort with modern amenities in Tirupati district is a welcome development.

He assured the company’s management of full cooperation from the district administration for speedy execution of the project and advised them to make the facility accessible not only to local residents but also to the large number of tourists visiting Tirupati.

It may be recalled here that an MoU for the project was signed earlier this month at Gandikota of YSR Kadapa district in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu between the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority and Kiritara Resorts.

The project envisions Asia’s largest swimming pool, luxury suites, hill-view villas, a clubhouse, and facilities for indoor and outdoor games, making it a premier tourism destination in the region.

Kiritara Resorts CEO and MD V Satyanarayana expressed gratitude to the Collector for his assurance and support.

District Tourism Officer M Janardhan Reddy, directors K Subbarayudu, E Srinivasulu Reddy, and others participated in the meeting.