Know What Pawan Kalyan Said About Mahanadu 2025

Janasena Party President Pawan Kalyan appreciated the launch of Mahanadu 2025 in Kadapa

Janasena Party President Pawan Kalyan praised the start of Mahanadu 2025, calling it a "historic political festival" that shows the strong legacy of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

This three-day event is being held in Kadapa, Rayalaseema, and is celebrated with great energy as a symbol of Telugu politics.

Pawan Kalyan appreciated the event’s focus on serving the people. He congratulated TDP National President and Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Shri Nara Lokesh for their leadership in organizing Mahanadu.

He also sent good wishes to Shri Palla Srinivas and Shri Bakkani Narasimhulu, the party’s state presidents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.





