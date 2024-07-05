Know Your MLA: Kuna Ravi-A techie turned firebrand

Srikakulam: An engineering graduate from Amadalavalasa, Kuna Ravi Kumar carved a niche in politics successfully to become MLA. Starting his political career from mandal level, he soon emerged as a mass leader having won the admiration of people with his good work.

Ravi Kumar is a native of Penubarthi village in Ponduru mandal of Amadalavalasa assembly segment and having a good political background. Former Speaker of AP Assembly Tammineni Sitaram is his maternal uncle and also his brother-in-law as his wife is Ravi Kumar’s sister.

Like Atchannaidu, Ravi Kumar had also faced more than dozen criminal cases during YSRCP government, and was even arrested.

After being active as a local leader for a long time, he cut his teeth in politics as Ponduru mandal parishad president (MPP). Later, he was elected as zilla parishad territorial constituency (ZPTC) member.

His wife Kuna Prameela also served as MPP of Ponduru mandal.

TDP recognised his work and gave the party ticket to contest in 2009 elections from Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency. But facing a tough battle with Congress and PRP candidates, Ravi Kumar stood in third position.

However, he bounced back by building his own cadre and emerged victorious for the first time in 2014 elections.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had even appointed him as government whip. He made use of his position to serve the people and won their accolades.

In the recent elections, he was elected for the second time defeating his maternal uncle Tammineni Sitaram, whom he defeated in 2014 as well. Besides taking up the position of government whip, he served as TDP district president during 2014

to 2019. The dedicated leader and hard worker expected cabinet berth this time but luck did not favour him.