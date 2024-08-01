Know your MLA: Malakondaiah, a dream slayer for opponents at Chirala

Chirala : The dream of becoming MLA by Karanam Venkatesh and the dream of ruling Chirala for one more time by Amanchi Krishna Mohan were slayed by Madduluri Malakondaiah in the recent elections. His commitment to the TDP and the ability to fit in wherever necessary, made him the best choice for the Chirala candidature and he proved worthy of it, by utilising the opportunity.

Madduluri Malakondaiah, a native of Chirala who has businesses at various places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has been with the TDP for over two decades. Though his attempt to win as the Ongole MP from TDP in 2009 failed, he is available to the party and the Chirala leaders. He tried to get the ticket many times but the senior leaders won over him.

After the 2019 elections, Chirala TDP suffered leadership. The party high command tried a few persons but finally appointed Malakondaiah as the in-charge. He faced non-cooperation and reluctance from the local leaders who were ambitious to contest in the 2024 elections as MLA, but he managed to win the hearts of the public by meeting them directly.

Chirala Assembly constituency has already seen the rule of Amanchi Krishna Mohan multiple times and the direct administration of Karanam Venkatesh while his father Karanam Balaramakrishna Murthy was the MLA. The TDP, which weighed Malakondaiah’s candidature with others, finally decided in favour of him and announced him as the MLA candidate. The locals remembered his plight for the ticket for about 20 years and decided to give him also a chance to serve the public.

As Chirala MLA, Malakondaiah proved that a person from a backward caste will also win the people by his deeds, dedication, commitment and loyalty to the party and can represent the public at legislative houses, one more time.