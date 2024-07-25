Live
Know your MLA: Political newcomer Jagadeeswari triumphs in Kurupam
She could establish the dominance of Kurupam Samsthanam by defeating Deputy CM Pushpa Sreevani of Merangi Samsthanam
Kurupam (Viziangaram district) : In a surprising turn of events, Toyaka Jagadeeswari, a newcomer to politics, has claimed a significant victory in the recent elections, defeating senior leader and former Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpa Sreevani in the Kurupam (ST) Assembly constituency of Vizianagaram.
Jagadeeswari, who is widely regarded as a member of the pure tribal community by the locals, has demonstrated her political strength, rising to the position of MLA. In contrast, Pushpa Sreevani, who faced controversies regarding her caste, had previously won the constituency in 2014 and 2019 and served as the Deputy Chief Minister and minister for tribal welfare. This time, however, she was defeated by Jagadeeswari of TDP who garnered strong support from the local tribes and backing from the Kurupam royal family, including former Union Minister Y Kishore Chandra Deo and his brother, former MP Y Pradeep Kumar Deo.
The election was seen as a battle between two royal families. Pushpa Sreevani, associated with the Merangi Samsthanam, had twice won the Kurupam constituency for the YSRCP. However, she faced a formidable opponent in Jagadeeswari, who had the support of the Kurupam Samsthanam. Both parties treated the election as a matter of prestige and campaigned vigorously.
Jagadeeswari, known for her innocence and untainted reputation, was embraced by the people and won by a significant margin. Pushpa Sreevani’s defeat is attributed to her perceived anti-people policies, feudalistic approach and numerous corruption allegations. Consequently, the Merangi Samsthanam’s influence has waned, marking a decline in its political prominence.