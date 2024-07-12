Know Your MLA: Somireddy: A political stalwart in Nellore politics

Nellore: Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, known for his credibility and outspoken nature, has become a prominent figure in Nellore politics through his agitations and criticism of rival parties. His sharp political commentary has even drawn the attention of notable leaders like Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, earning him a place in TDP politburo.

As the nephew of former minister Nallapareddy Srinivasulu Reddy, a significant political figure, Somireddy has a strong political lineage. His rise in politics began with his crucial role in bringing Nallapareddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy into the political arena after the death of his father Srinivasulu Reddy in 1989. Somireddy played a pivotal role in Prasanna’s victory in the Kovuru byelections in 1992, where he contested as TDP nominee.

Despite his loyalty to the TDP, Somireddy faced a defeat in the 2012 byelections when he contested from the Kovuru Assembly constituency against N Prasananna Kumar Reddy of the YSRCP, the very person he had once supported.

Born into a marginal farmer’s family in Allipuram village in Nellore Rural mandal, 68-year-old Somireddy Chandramohan is the son of S Rajagopala Reddy. He completed his elementary education in Allipuram in 1966, high school at Rebala Sundara Ramireddy (RSR) Municipal School in 1971, and intermediate studies at Ksmisetty Audiseshaiah (KAC) College in 1974. He pursued graduation from Andhra University but did not complete it.

Somireddy’s political career began under the Congress banner, where he served as the chairman of Nellore District Cooperative Central Bank (NDCCB) in the 1990s. He gained prominence during the anti-arrack movement in the district in early 1990s. His prolonged political battles against the influential Anam family while in the TDP caught the attention of both NTR and Chandrababu Naidu, who gave him prioritised in the party. With the encouragement of late chief minister NTR, Somireddy joined the TDP and was elected as MLA from the Sarvepalli constituency with significant majorities in the 1994 and 1999 elections. He was elected as an MLC in 2015. He served as a minister in 1999 and 2015 in Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinets.

Somireddy is notable for being the only TDP leader in the district to face defeat four times in the Sarvepalli Assembly seat, twice each at the hands of Adala Prabhakara Reddy of Congress in 2004 and 2009 and Kakani Govardhan Reddy of YSRCP in 2014 and 2019.

Despite these setbacks, Somireddy remained a rare politician in district politics, maintaining his allegiance to the same party for around 40 years, a feat comparable to former chief minister Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy in Congress. However, he defeated his political rival Kakani in the recent elections by a margin of 16,288 votes.