Know Your MLA: Vijayasree breaks barriers to record historic win in Sullurpeta

Nellore: Sullurpeta constituency witnessed a significant political shift in the 2024 elections as TDP candidate Dr Nelavala Vijayasree triumphed over YSRCP nominee Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah by a notable majority of 29,118 votes. Despite making her debut in politics, Dr Vijayasree’s victory marks a turning point in a region where political landscape has long been dominated by men.

Traditionally, women in the Sullurpeta SC reserved constituency have been confined to roles as homemakers or professionals, with many unlettered women working as agricultural labourers or in house construction. The societal norms and male-dominated political scene have made it challenging for women to enter politics. Though Vinnamala Saraswathi and Garika Eswaramma attempted to break this norm by contesting in the 2009 elections under Congress and Praja Rajyam parties, respectively, they were defeated by TDP candidate Parasa Venkata Ratnaiah.

Since then, major political parties have been reluctant to field female candidates in Sullurpeta. Vijayasree’s win represents a new era for women in the constituency, breaking a silence that has persisted for over a decade. At 37 years old, Vijayasree, daughter of a senior politician and TDP Sullurpeta in-charge Nelavala Subrahmanyam, did not initially aspire a political career.

She completed her MBBS in 2022 and settled into her medical profession. Her unexpected entry into politics came when her name was considered alongside other female candidates, Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy from Kovuru and Kurugondla Lakshmi Sai Priya from Venkatagiri, as part of N Chandrababu Naidu’s initiative to empower women politically in the district. Ultimately, she became the first woman elected from Sullurpeta since its formation in 1952.

“I decided to break the silence as a woman from a downtrodden community, whether it resulted in victory or defeat. I dedicate my victory to N Chandrababu Naidu for his trust in me,” said Dr Vijayasree.

Initially, the election seemed evenly split between TDP and YSRCP, but her door-to-door canvassing and emphasis on TDP’s ‘Super Six’ swayed public opinion in her favour. Her victory is seen as a significant achievement and a step forward for women’s political participation in the region.

“I wanted to see Chandrababu Naidu, a visionary leader, as the Chief Minister of AP during these challenging times. This motivated me to win the election,” she remarked.