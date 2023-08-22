Kodali Nani participates in Chiranjeevi birthday celebrations, clarifies past criticism

It is widely known that former minister and YSRCP MLA Kodali Nani's previous comments about Megastar Chiranjeevi caused a controversy. However, he surprised many by participating in Chiranjeevi's birthday celebrations and stating that he did not criticise him. Kodali Nani's statement that no matter what he said, it was taken as a criticism, became a topic of discussion.



During the program organized in Krishna district for Chiranjeevi's birthday, Kodali Nani clarified his previous comments about Chiranjeevi. He challenged to prove that he had criticized him and emphasized that they are all on good terms. He mentioned that Chiranjeevi and his fans know what he said and that they are clear about it.

Kodali Nani accused the TDP and Jana Sena parties of inciting tensions between him and Chiranjeevi.