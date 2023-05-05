Kodumur: Atrocities on women on the rise under YSRCP regime said Nara Lokesh

Kodumur (Kurnool) : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, on Thursday said that atrocities on women were on the rise under the Jagan’s regme.

The Disha Act is of no use, it is just a bogus one, he said.

Though the Act is not implemented properly, police stations have been set up. There is no security to the people in the State, said Lokesh while interacting with the women of Bollavaram village in Kodumur constituency.

The women residents of Bollavaram brought to the notice of the TDP leader that they were not getting fee reimbursement from the government. Due to this, school and college authorities were exerting pressure on them to pay the entire fee.

The women also said that the colleges and schools were not issuing certificates due to the pending fee payment. Paying huge amounts as fee is beyond their ability, lamented the women.

Lokesh while continuing his padayatra in Bollavaram village also visited a cotton field. A women farmer Malleswari said that they had incurred huge loss due to spurious seeds.

She said farming has turned into a costly affair as the prices of pesticides and fertilizers have gone up significantly. She urged Lokesh to bring down the prices of pesticides and fertilizers besides supplying good seeds after the TDP returns to power in the state.

Responding to the woes of the villagers, Lokesh said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made several promises to the farmers before coming to power. But after coming to power, he totally forgot the promises given to the people of the State.

None of his promises have been fulfilled. He assured the farmers and the residents of Kodumur constituency that the TDP would stand by them in all respects soon after the TDP is voted to power in 2024.