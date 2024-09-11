Koil Alwar Tirumanjan held at Tiruchanur temple

Tirumala: The traditional temple cleansing fete, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, was held at Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru temple at Tiruchanur on Tuesday in connection with the annual Pavitrotsavam.



The Pavitrotsavam will be held from September 16 to 18 with Ankurarpanam on September 15.

Ahead of this ritual, TTD has cancelled Kalyanotsavam and Unjal Seva.

Meanwhile, a Hyderabad based devotee Swarna Kumar Reddy donated 11 curtains (pardas) to Tiruchanur temple. Temple AEO Ramesh, superintendent Seshagiri and priests were present.