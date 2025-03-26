Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam conducted ahead of Ugadi

Tirumala: The Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam in connection with Ugadi Asthanam on March 30 was held in a religious manner in Tirumala temple on Tuesday.

After the traditional fete, speaking to media, along with the TTD chairman B R Naidu, TTD EO J Syamala Rao said this spiritual cleansing ritual is being observed four times before Telugu Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, annual Brahmotsavam and Vaikunta Ekadasi.

“The entire temple and its sub temples were smeared with parimalam, an aromatic mixture and later special pujas were offered to Srivaru. The devotees are allowed for Darshan after the ritual,” he added.

TTD Trust Board members, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO Veerabrahmam, temple officials were also present.