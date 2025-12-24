Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam’ performed ahead of ‘Vaikuntha Ekadasi

Tirumala: Ahead of the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadasi on December 30, the traditional temple cleansing ritual, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, was performed at the Tirumala temple on Tuesday in strict adherence to Agama traditions.

Speaking to the media, TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal said Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam is a long-standing ritual conducted on the preceding Tuesday during four major occasions, Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, annual Brahmotsavams and Vaikuntha Ekadasi.

As part of the ritual, the entire temple complex, from Ananda Nilayam to Bangaru Vakili, along with all sub-shrines, temple premises, potu, walls, ceilings and puja articles, was purified. Sacred aromatic substances known as Parimalam were sprinkled, followed by thorough cleansing. After completion of special pujas and Naivedyam as per Agamic procedures, devotees were allowed for darshan.

The EO said elaborate arrangements have been made for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam scheduled from December 30 to January 8. Over the past two months, officials conducted inspections and prepared detailed plans covering entry and exit routes, security, annaprasadam distribution, accommodation, queue line management and parking facilities.

Following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a special TTD Board meeting was convened, prioritising common devotees during the 10-day Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanams.

Darshan tokens through the e-DIP system were allotted for December 30, 31 and January 1. Registrations were kept open for five days, attracting about 24 lakh applicants, of whom 1.89 lakh devotees were selected.

Token holders were advised to adhere strictly to their allotted date and time slot to ensure darshan within two hours. Devotees without tokens will be allowed darshan through Sarva Darshan queues from January 2 to 8. During the same period, 15,000 Rs.300 Special Entry Darshan tickets and 1,500 SRIVANI tickets will be released online daily.

In view of the heavy influx, special darshans for senior citizens, parents with infants, differently-abled persons, NRIs and defence personnel have been cancelled.

The EO assured adequate annaprasadam arrangements and tight security with 3,500 police personnel and 1,150 TTD vigilance staff deployed, while an Integrated Command Control Centre will monitor crowd movement continuously.