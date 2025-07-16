Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam performed at Srivari temple

Tirumala: On the eve of Anivara Asthanam (start of new accounting year at TTD), the sacred Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam cleansing ritual was performed with religious fervour at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara temple on Tuesday.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao, along with TTD chairman B R Naidu and additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, speaking to the media outside the Srivari temple on the occasion, said that this traditional temple cleansing is performed four times a year before Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, annual Brahmotsavam and Vaikuntha Ekadasi.

As a part of this ritual, the sanctum sanctorum, sub-temples, walls, ceilings, and all puja materials are thoroughly cleaned using water and a herbal mixture ‘Parimalam’.

The Moola Virat was completely covered with a veil during the cleaning. After the cleansing, sacred aromatic water mixed with ingredients like Kasturi turmeric, pachcha karpooram, sandal paste, kumkum, and other fragrant powders was sprinkled throughout the temple.

Later, the veil was removed, and priests performed special pujas and naivedyam as per tradition. darshan for devotees began subsequently.

The Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana Seva was cancelled for the day due to this ritual.

TTD Board members Panabaka Lakshmi, G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Naresh Kumar, Shanta Ram, Sadasiva Rao, Janga Krishnamurthy, Janaki Devi, Mahender Reddy, CVSO Muralikrishna, temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, and other officials were present.